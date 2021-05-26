Jacqueline Fernandez shared new picture post on Tuesday should surely pep up fans who are looking for some sunshine amid the pervading gloom all around.

In the Instagram frame, the actress sits on the floor in a floral summer dress, with sunshine brushing across her face as she seems to savour the glow.

“You can rise up from anything,” Jacqueline Fernandez wrote as caption, with a red heart and a flexing bicep emoji to underline her message of love and empowerment.

Check out the post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez below:

The actress’ date diary is packed for now. She has Ram Setu and “Bachchan Pandey” coming up with Akshay Kumar, “Kick 2” with Salman Khan, “Cirkus” with Ranveer Singh and the multi-star cast horror comedy “Bhoot Police”.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been actively involved with social service lately, having launched her foundation named You Only Live Once (YOLO), which aims at providing food and shelter to the needy.

