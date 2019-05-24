Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Nowhere Like Mrs. Serial Killer, But She Kick-Starts The Shoot Of It!

One of the most popular actresses of Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been hailed as the front runner of commercial cinema, had recently marked her venture onto the digital platform with an upcoming web film. To begin with, the actress has recently headed to Nainital for the first schedule of the web film.

Jacqueline Fernandez has now become the first actress to venture into OTT space and the fans are already excited. To rake up the excitement, the actress posted a story on her social media to give a fun sneak peek into the location where she is shooting at. In the middle of lush greens, the actress shared a picture of herself on the swings wearing a blue head to toe.

Knows as one of the most followed social media influencers along with being a successful actress with her on-screen presence, Jacqueline has yet again given his fans another surprise with her digital debut- the first mainstream actress to venture into OTT space.

The actress is all set to play the role of a serial killer in her first OTT project and the fans are going gaga over this announcement.

Jacqueline who has been killing it all this while with her gorgeous looks, enviable figure and sartorial choices setting the style statement straight up high, is all set to essay the role of a murderer.

Owing to immense popularity amongst the masses and her influence on social media, a leading magazine which earlier took the actress on the cover decided to release a digital cover too which also marks the actresses’ first steps into the digital space. Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to mark her Digital debut with ‘Mrs. Serial Killer‘.

The actress has been currently creating a buzz as she would return to Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala’s franchise with Kick 2.

