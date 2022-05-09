Since the time Sonakshi has set foot in the industry, speculations around her love life have dragged on and people have been curious as to when she would be getting hitched.

Advertisement

While Sonakshi had maintained silence over the matters for so long, she has now posted something flashy on her Instagram feed! Is Sona putting a ring on these rumours?

Advertisement

Her latest Instagram post is proof that she might be taking the plunge with a ‘special someone’ soon! She is seen wearing a rock on her ring finger with a hint of a mystery man in the picture and we cannot keep calm. A new chapter is about to begin in Sonakshi’s life, filled with colours and cheer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

As the caption for this post reads, it was the best decision of her life and a very easy one for that matter. We wish that the unveiling of this new endeavour for Sonakshi Sinha is also So Eziiii…

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Did Kartik Aaryan Debunk The Rumours Of Fallout With Karan Johar By Saying “Don’t Feel Like An Outsider At Any Production House”?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube