Is Priyanka Chopra Pregnant? Here’s What Mommy Madhu Chopra Has To Say!

After a grand wedding with Nick Jonas last year, Priyanka Chopra is back to the news. The actress who is busy with the promotions of Hollywood project, Isn’t It Romantic, recently made an appearance at New Year Fashion Week. She donned the checkered separates by designer Michael Kors but apart from her fashion statement, the former miss world made the headlines for a different reason.

The pictures of Priyanka with a belly bulge went viral and the speculations of the actress being pregnant spread like wildfire. After a lot of hooplas, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra finally opened up about all the rumours. She blamed it on the camera angle, which was responsible for the misleading pictures.

Madhu Chopra said, “It was a bad angle. The outfit was nice. She looked like that only in some pictures, the rest were fine. Blame it on the camera angle!”, reports Mid-Day.

She further dictated about the conversation with Priyanka and her reaction on the rumours. “When I spoke to Priyanka on the phone, she told me that she was tired and hence, had a slumped posture. I told her what people were saying, and she simply said, ‘Mamma, give me a break!'”, add Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka’s upcoming Isn’t It Romantic tells the story of a New York architect Natalie (Wilson) who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design. Priyanka essays the role of a yoga ambassador.

Isn’t It Romantic will release on all Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada — where it will open in theatres.

The romantic-comedy, also featuring Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine, will premiere on February 28 in India.

