The Kapil Sharma Show and controversies go back a long way! Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comments on Pulwama terror attacks ignited another controversy, which brought up the talks of sacking Navjot Singh Sidhu as the judge from the show. Kapil, commented on the issue saying that we should focus on the genuine problem.

At an event, he said “There should be a permanent solution to this problem. If sacking Sidhu Ji was a solution, then Sidhu Ji is smart enough to walk out of the show himself. So, people are being misled with hashtags like ‘#BoycottSidhu’ and ‘#BoycottKapilSharmaShow’.”

He also said that this diverts the attention from the real issue, “Right now one should focus on the genuine problem and the attention of the youth should not be taken away from the real issue.”

He was also asked about whether any action will be taken against Sidhu’s comments, he said, “I am not the producer of the show this time so it will be the channel’s decision. I have faced many losses being the producer.”

The Punjab Minister, who has been for several years part of Kapil’s show, had on Friday during a media interaction, said, “Nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists.”

“The terrorists do not have deen, mazhab (sect and religion). There are good, the bad and the ugly. Every institution has them. Every nation has them. The ugly need to be punished…”

While the terror attack evoked widespread condemnation and calls for action against Pakistan, Sidhu said that the dialogue with Islamabad should continue.

“Where ever wars are fought and such things (Pulwama type attack) happen, dialogue also continues simultaneously. There is a need to find a permanent solution to (issues between India and Pakistan). Such people (terrorists) have no religion, no country and no caste. When a snake bites, its antidote is also snake poison,” Sidhu had said. His comments led to a huge uproar, with hashtags like #BoycottSidhu #BoycottKapilSharmaShow and #BoycottSonyTV trending on Twitter.

