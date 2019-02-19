Gully Boy Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: It’s A MAGICAL Monday!

Gully Boy Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy hit the theatres on February 14, 2019, and it is having a gala time at the box office. It already calls for a celebration for team Gully Boy since the word of mouth is extremely positive and tremendous.

From the performance of the leads to Zoya Akhtar’s direction, everything is been praised by the critics as well as the audience. It enjoyed an extended weekend at the box office which turned out to be very good as far as the numbers are concerned.

Even the advance booking of the film is unbelievable as the tickets are selling like hot cakes in the metros. Gully Boy has passed the Monday acid test with flying colours and it all set to have a good week 1.

Till date, the film has collected a whopping amount of 72.45 crores at the box office. Now, according to the early trends which are flowing in, Gully Boy has collected in the range of 8-10 crores on its day 5. If we go by the figures of early trends, then the film would stand in the range of 80-82 crores. By this, the movie will cross Zoya’s Dil Dhadakne Do (76.66 crores).

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film has been extensively shot in the slums of Mumbai. Both the actors shot for over 25 days at the real slums in Mumbai and left no stone unturned to justice to their characters.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!