Gully Boy did well on Monday as 9 crores* more came in. Of course had the numbers been further ahead of the 10 crore mark then it would have signified an even solid hold. Right now one hopes that the collections stay in the range of 7.50-9 crore between today and Thursday too as that would keep the film in the running for a 150 crore haul.

As of now, the film stands at 81.45 crores* and 100 Crore Club would be hit before the start of the second weekend. That would be superb for Zoya Akhtar as this is her comparatively more massy film when compared to her earlier outings. For Ranveer Singh this is a huge departure from Padmaavat and Simmba while for Alia Bhatt this is yet another middle of the road success for her after Raazi.

2019 is seeing some good successes already and if on one side Uri – The Surgical Strike is doing great business even in its sixth week, there is Gully Boy which is doing excellent on the sheer power of major cities bringing in audiences.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

