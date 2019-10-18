Is Farhan Akhtar’s Cryptic Tweet A Dig At PMC Bank Scam: “People Deserve Their Money Back”

While the entire nation is concerned over the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank scam and many account holders have embraced death, Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s latest tweet seems to be a dig at the issue.

“The fact that hardworking honest people have lost their savings and are killing themselves while the thieves roam free, protected by whatever twisted law allows it, is just not right. The people deserve their money back NOW and the culprits deserve to rot in jail FOREVER,” Farhan tweeted on Thursday.

While the “The Sky Is Pink” actor does not take names, Twitterati is assuming that he has hinted at the PMC bank scam, and also thanked him for extending support to common people who are suffering.

One user commented under Farhan’s tweet: “Thanks Farhan ji for standing up for common people’s plight. Very few people had the conviction to come forward in support of suffering depositors. #PMBhulePMC #PMCBankCrisis”.

Another comment reads: “Thanks Farhan. Ur d 3rd Bollywood personality 2 stand up 4 this humanitarian #pmcbankcrisis which is a big fraud by multiple agencies. #PMBhulePMC & sad to say many Bollywood stars choose 2 ignore”.

A fan commented: “Yes sir #PMCBankCrisis people are in a very pathetic mental and physical state.. the @RBI seems to have a heart of stone and people are suffering because of their inefficiency.. #PMBhulePMC it’s time to forget him…”

Taking a dig at the government, another user wrote: “Some political goon lotted the pmc bank but instead of punishing them government is punishing customer for having faith in bank. This is how government want to make India great. sach me Aache diin Aa gaye hai corporates ke.”

As per reports, after Reserve Bank of India made withdrawal restrictions in the PMC Bank following a Rs 4,355 crore scam, two account holders have died of heart attack in Mumbai while another committed suicide.

Meanwhile, Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, who were arrested on October 3, have written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai Police and the RBI to sell 19 of their assets at fair market rates to repay the loans taken by the company.

