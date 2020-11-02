Babil Khan, the elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has once again shared never before seen picture of his father.
Advertisement
On Sunday, he shared a photo from the day when Irrfan saw him performing on the stage.
Advertisement
“Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage,” Babil captioned the Instagram post.
Trending
In the image, we can see Irrfan Khan standing in front of Babil, and the two seems to be engaged in some discussion.
“Miss him,” a fan commented.
“Thank you for keeping him alive,” another one wrote.
Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months.
A few days ago, on the actor’s 6-month death anniversary, Babil had shared a throwback picture with Irrfan Khan and had written: “2 man squad.”
Some time back, he even shared a picture of Irrfan’s grave, freshly coated with white paint.
Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tanuj Mahashabde AKA Iyer Planning To Tie The Knot In 2021
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement