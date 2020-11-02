Babil Khan, the elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has once again shared never before seen picture of his father.

Advertisement

On Sunday, he shared a photo from the day when Irrfan saw him performing on the stage.

Advertisement

“Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage,” Babil captioned the Instagram post.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the image, we can see Irrfan Khan standing in front of Babil, and the two seems to be engaged in some discussion.

“Miss him,” a fan commented.

“Thank you for keeping him alive,” another one wrote.

Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months.

A few days ago, on the actor’s 6-month death anniversary, Babil had shared a throwback picture with Irrfan Khan and had written: “2 man squad.”

Some time back, he even shared a picture of Irrfan’s grave, freshly coated with white paint.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tanuj Mahashabde AKA Iyer Planning To Tie The Knot In 2021

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube