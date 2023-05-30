Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has been in the news for his dating rumours with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara while some think it is the actress Sara Ali Khan. A lot has been happening with the IPL’s Gujarat Titans player, and now he has shared his interest in delving into the entertainment world too. It seems he is already laying the groundwork for it by lending his voice to the upcoming Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; find out about it in detail below.

For the uninitiated, Gill’s Gujarat Titans went head to head with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in this year’s IPL final but unfortunately failed to grab the winning title. Now since the exhilarating tournament is over, the athlete opened up about his wish to join the film industry and knew how he would dive into it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking with News18, Shubman Gill shared that he is interested in doing films, but before jumping all in, he would like to take proper acting classes and everything. He said, “This is one skill that I’d like to access. I don’t know for sure if I’d be doing a movie — I may be doing, I may not be doing. But something that I’d be really excited or fascinated about is just to be to have that skill.” Explaining his statement, he said, “When I say skills (I mean) — to be able to (attend) some (acting) classes, and do some workshops. That (is something) I really want to do at some point of life.”

Shubman Gill cited his recent dubbing stint in Hindi and Punjabi for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse to gain experience in the field of acting. He said, “That is one of the reasons why I dubbed this movie. I thought I would have some experience because I find this whole acting and cinema very fascinating job. It’s not easy to convince other people or portray someone you are not, so in that sense, I would want to have that skill (of acting), but I don’t know if I would be to go in front of the camera and do it. I can’t say for sure on this one.” Gill, who is a fan of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Johnny Depp, Christian Bale, and Tom Hardy, revealed that he is into ‘drama thrillers’ and the films these stalwarts do.

Are you interested in seeing Shubman Gill on the silver screen someday? Let us know in the comments, and for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Vivek Oberoi’s Role In Shootout At Lokhandwala Was In Danger After He Called Out Salman Khan In A Press Conference, Apoorva Lakhia Claims Producers Said “Replace Him Or We Won’t Work With You”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News