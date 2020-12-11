Abir Sengupta’s coming-of-age comedy film Indoo Ki Jawani is one of the highly-awaited films of 2020. The Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer was originally planned to be released theatrically on June 5 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the film has been released in theatres worldwide, except for 400 cinemas of the country today for a mere Rs. 2000.

Advertisement

The film follows the character Indira Gupta a feisty girl from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes with a dating app that results in hilarious chaos. Aditya Seal becomes Indira’s wrong pick on the dating app that lands her in trouble.

Advertisement

As per a report from Film Information, Indoo Ki Jawani which has been released worldwide has not been released in many single-screen cinemas and non-national multiplex chains due to the issue of Content Delivery Charge (CDC) which is around Rs. 2,000 per cinema. The producers (Bhushan Kumar and Nikhil Advani) and distributor (Anil Thadani) of the film had made commitments to cinema owners that the CDC charge will be borne by them. However, later the distributors then said to the exhibitors to bear the CDC charges.

Exhibitors, seemingly not happy with the decision, took up the matter with their associations and expressed their inability to Thadani to bear the CDC. The Eastern India Motion Picture Association (EIMPA) even penned down a letter to the distributor that the members would not bear the CDC and that producers of Indoo Ki Jawani, Bhushan Kumar and Nikhil Advani, will have to bear the expense.

The cinema owners expected that the producers and the distributors will keep the honour of the commitment made to them earlier. However, much to their disappointment, the single-screen cinemas and non-national multiplex chains did not receive KDM (Key Delivery Message), which allows the cinemas to screen the film, this morning.

Now, these cinemas had already sold the tickets of Indoo Ki Jawani in advance hoping that the makers would honour their commitment. As a result, the cinema owners are now bearing reputational and financial loss, reports the publication.

The report further claims that they have received multiple WhatsApp messages from the cinema owners who condemned Bhushan Kumar and the distributors for the lack of empathy and the sense of unfair play. An unnamed exhibitor has sent a message to the publication addressing their financial and reputational loss due to the unfair trade practice by the producers and distributors of the film.

His message reads, “Cinemas closed. Indoo Ki Jawani didn’t release in our cinemas. Over Rs. 2,000. The level to which people will fall is amazing. Film has been released only in the national chain. Yesterday night, our cinemas got cancelled. Do the math: 400 cinemas multiplied by Rs. 2,000. That’s just Rs. 8 lakh. T-Series won’t pay Rs. 8 lakh! Bhushan jee!”

Bihar film exhibitor Vishek Chauhan also took to Twitter to address the issue of Content Delivery Charge (CDC).

Single screen and basically cinemas with 3rd party equipment have been denied #IndooKiJawani . As there is a fight between @TSeries and #UFO #Qube etc over logistics charges of Rs2,000 per cinema..@tseries doesn’t want to pay..#UFO #Qube want them to pay..Cinema owner watches… — Vishek Chauhan (@VishekC) December 11, 2020 Logistics charges different from VPF? How many such other charges exist? — A.J. (@Jakki_OO7) December 11, 2020

Must Read: Exclusive! Gulshan Devaiah On The Most Surprising Thing Happened In Love: “Didn’t Think I’d Get Divorced”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube