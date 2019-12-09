Indonesian Actor Muhammad Khan Bags Best Actor Award At Piala Citra; REVEALS Shah Rukh Khan Is The Reason He Is An Actor Today

Shah Rukh Khan is a global superstar and everyone is well aware about his fan following spanning even across the remote countries. We have came across several occasions, where the actors from foreign countries have revealed of idolising the megastar and there’s another in the list and this time the star is winning the hearts with his heartwarming reply.

An Indonesian actor named Muhammad Khan won best actor in a leading role award at Piala Citra 2019. In his thanking speech, he said that “He wants to thank the one and only King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, I hope he watches the video”.

He also dedicated his award to SRK and said that the star is the reason why he is an actor today. He expressed his desire to meet King Khan one day. Towards the end, Muhammad also sang SRK’s song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam from Duplicate.

I am so glad for your success. Will meet you soon. Have a good life and keep feeling as an actor….& Thks everyone for bringing this to my notice. https://t.co/hJMZetKn4j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 9, 2019

The video went viral over the internet and fortunately SRK somehow got a sight of it. Overwhelmed by Muhammad Khan’s speech, Khan wished him luck and also promised of meeting him soon. Khan also thanked his fans to bring this video to his notice.

Well, after coming across SRK’s such a heart-warming reaction, Muhammad Khan will surely be on cloud nine! Looking forward to their meet with so much of anticipation.

Meanwhile, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been enjoying his break from acting. He has now reportedly signed up Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s big-budget comic-action thriller.

The movie will be directed by Raj and DK who have worked on films such as “Go Goa Gone” and “Stree”.

