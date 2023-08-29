Actor Imran Khan, who quit acting after 2015 and has now hinted at making a comeback to films, talked about the 2011 film ‘Delhi Belly’, which also stars Kunal Roy Kapoor and Vir Das.

Imran said that he “freaking loved” the film and was sure the censor board would not pass it for its profanity, intense violence and sexual content.

Sharing a few pictures from the sets of the film, Imran captioned: “No sob stories, and no excuses here. I freaking LOVED Delhi Belly. Every single day that we worked on that film, I was sure of two things; first, that it was a once-in-a-lifetime movie, the kind that you feel lucky to be a part of. “

He then revealed how he did some “method acting”.

“And second, that there was no way the censor board would ever let us release this thing. I’m glad I was only wrong on the second count! Here’s a look at the makeup test for my swollen eye, and a picture of the boys doing some “method acting” as part of pre-production. Just to make the characters more believable, obviously. @virdas @realkunaalroykapur”

Taking to the comment section, Vir Das shared a hilarious anecdote from the film.

“Three of us shared a van situation for a year of our lives. I’ve seen the two of you in your underwear more than I’ve seen any other men before or since. All that aside, it really was this magical place where everyone felt lucky. And it was an honour to be in the trenches with you two,” Vir wrote.

Delhi Belly is an action comedy film directed by Abhinay Deo. It also stars Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala. It is a Hinglish-language film, with 70 per cent of the dialogue in English and thirty per cent in Hindi.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and UTV Motion Pictures. The film was remade in Tamil as Settai.

