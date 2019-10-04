If Not Acting Then What? Kartik Aaryan Spills The Beans

Here’s What Kartik Aaryan’s Plan Was If Acting Did Not Work For Him!

Kartik Aaryan may not belong to a filmy background but that has never stopped the Sonu K Titu Ki Sweety actor from pursuing his acting dreams. And while the nepotism debate is raging in the industry, Kartik reveals he never had a plan B in place.

Revealing his thought process if his acting career didn’t take flight as planned, Kartik revealed, “I didn’t have a Plan B. If I didn’t have this career then I don’t know what I would have done. I didn’t have anywhere to go to, I was in a mess, and I was struggling. Back then, if I would have thought of an option then I would have never reached here. I am interested in directing, but nothing apart from that.”

Meanwhile, Kartik has developed a huge fan base and has a great connection with the youth. “My relevance comes because of my youth connect, and that youth connect is because I am a film-watching audience. I am in that age bracket where these are the people who watch films,” he opines, adding: “I feel more confident because of the kind of educational background that I have. You are confident when you are educated.”

On the professional front, Kartik is busy shooting for the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday and is also on board for the sequel of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, titled Aaj Kal. Kartik will be seen romancing rumoured lady love Sara Ali Khan in the film! Sara Ali Khan

