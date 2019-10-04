Armaan Malik’s First Break Up Song Garnering Immense Appreciation & Love!

Armaan Malik’s ‘Tootey Khaab’ produced by T-Series is grasping attention all over, the song has done wonders and it has crossed 10 million views on You Tube in no time.

Armaan Malik has a number of chartbusters like ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoo’, ‘Ghar Se Nikalte Hi’, ‘Pyaar Manga Hai’ to his credits. His latest break up song is a complete burst of emotions and love, which is climbing the ladder of success and the singer is surely unstoppable now and it has created an immense buzz amomg his fan club which brought them to celebrate his success together in the city that turned out be a grandeur event.

Armaan Malik has turned out to be one of the bankable singers in the industry with an abundant fan following, and the singer is been receiving heart-warming comments and love from all over India. We can certainly count on the singer for giving us more chartbusters in future.

“When I did about good 20-30 songs, that’s when senior singers and composers started noticing my work. There is a difference when you make good music and people love it. That obviously gives you a high, but people who are elder and have been in the industry for decades… when they start appreciating your work, that’s when you feel really special,” he said.

“I remember when I did a few songs for the movie ‘Azhar’, Armaan had sung ‘Bol do na zara’. Sonu had also sung one song for the film. That time KK sir had messaged me saying that he loved my work. That’s when we connected.”

