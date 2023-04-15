Bollywood action hero Vidyut Jammwal’s next ‘IB71’ will hit the big screen on May 12.

Vidyut took to Instagram, where he made the announcement of the release along with a poster. In the image, the actor is seen donning an officer’s look and a sketch of an airplane is made with red. The poster also features Anupam Kher.

“A top secret mission that made us win the 1971 war,” is written on the airplane.

Vidyut Jammwal captioned the image: “The top secret mission is now out! Presenting #IB71 – India’s most confidential mission made us win the 1971 war. Teaser out today.”

‘IB71’ is a two-front war between Indian intelligence agencies and the Pakistani establishment. The film is directed by Sankalp Reddy. Other details are still under wraps.

Previously, Vidyut Jammwal redefined fitness goals as he flaunted callisthenics in a video on social media, leaving many stunned.

Vidyut, who is currently busy shooting for his next ‘Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa’ took to Instagram, where he shared a video performing callisthenics, an exercise that doesn’t rely on anything but body weight.

In the clip, the actor is seen in grey loose pants and is shirtless as he showcases his perfectly chiselled body and washboard abs. He then, with the help of metal poles, performed the stunt.

“My newest stunt double,” Vidyut Jammwal captioned the video, which in just hours of posting received over 616,000 views.

