I For India: Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit & Her Son Arin Become Twitter Favourites With Their Performances: See Tweets

I For India: It’s been a little while since the start of I For India virtual concert and Ayushamann Khurrana and Madhuri Dixit have already become the talk of Twitter. While Madhuri along with her son Arin gave an enchanting performance (she sang Ed Sheeran’s Perfect and Arin played the piano), Ayushmann read a poetry and sang Paani Da Rang for the audience.

It was such a heart-filling experience to witness both of them perform live in these hard times and the reactions of Twitterati is proof.

Everyone on Twitter was thrilled to see their performances and took to the microblogging site to appreciate them. Have a look at some of the tweets-

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff also surprised everyone by singing Theher Ja from Varun Dhawan’s October.

The concert is being witnessed by around 50k people as of now. Many more big Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Badshah, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Shreya Ghoshal, Zakir Hussain, Bhumi Pednekar, Javed Akhtar and others have also come ahead to entertain and motivate people.

Kartik Aaryan who is popular for his monologues was, in fact, a surprise today. The young star didn’t use any monologue but still managed to inspire many to hit the donate button and help the needy whole-heartedly.

