I For India: It’s been a little while since the start of I For India virtual concert and Ayushamann Khurrana and Madhuri Dixit have already become the talk of Twitter. While Madhuri along with her son Arin gave an enchanting performance (she sang Ed Sheeran’s Perfect and Arin played the piano), Ayushmann read a poetry and sang Paani Da Rang for the audience.

(Full Version) Madhuri is singing for #IForIndia (Part2) | For those who couldn’t watch it or miss it ♥️enjoy . #madhuriDixit @MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/DYRKZpcG0G — Madhuri Dixit NeneFC (@MadhuriDixitNFC) May 3, 2020

It was such a heart-filling experience to witness both of them perform live in these hard times and the reactions of Twitterati is proof.

Everyone on Twitter was thrilled to see their performances and took to the microblogging site to appreciate them. Have a look at some of the tweets-

. @MadhuriDixit You were amazing! Loved your version of Ed Sheeran's #Perfect, it was a surprise for sure @DoctorNene 🙂 And Arin was effortlessly beautiful with the piano.@GiveIndia #IForIndia — Sachin Bangera (@Sachbang) May 3, 2020

Also Ayushmann's poem was sooo beautiful😭😭 #IForIndia — Zay (@BismuthOverload) May 3, 2020

Mam you are perfect. @MadhuriDixit thank you so much for this beautiful song a gift.#IForIndia pic.twitter.com/rQR4O1hEo3 — Princess Of MD (@princesofmd) May 3, 2020

Just watched you @ayushmannk on #IForIndia concert live , sooo heartfelt ! The best as always , aimed right at the heart 🙏♥️ @facebooklive — vanita omung kumar (@Vanita_ok) May 3, 2020

Fabulous marvelous ❤️💝

Arin bro Well done 👍👏 #ArinNene #MadhuriDixit @MadhuriDixit mem you killed please make it albums 🙏❤️ #IForIndia Concert!

Donate a bit as much as you can 🙏

Watch it LIVE- https://t.co/xo2eaguLUj

Donate now- https://t.co/kUivjQhXnd pic.twitter.com/XvoWTCdoy7 — 💔SilentKiller🇲🇾 (@lalitha79_m) May 3, 2020

Ayushman, thank you. The new rung in Bollywood gives me some hope.

Yes, still watching because @mahtab_irani messaged saying Vidya Balan spoke about domestic violence. #IForIndia — Shruti (@Shoe_tea) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff also surprised everyone by singing Theher Ja from Varun Dhawan’s October.

The concert is being witnessed by around 50k people as of now. Many more big Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Badshah, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Shreya Ghoshal, Zakir Hussain, Bhumi Pednekar, Javed Akhtar and others have also come ahead to entertain and motivate people.

Kartik Aaryan who is popular for his monologues was, in fact, a surprise today. The young star didn’t use any monologue but still managed to inspire many to hit the donate button and help the needy whole-heartedly.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!