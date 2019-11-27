Hungama 2: Priyadarshan Locks South Star Pranitha Subhash As Meezaan Jaffrey’s Leading Lady

In the era of remakes, we have seen many films getting a quirky rendition. The latest addition to the list is Akshaye Khanna starrer Hungama. Priyadarshan, who directed the 2003 released film, is bringing back the same amount of craziness with Meezan Jaffery in the lead in Hungama 2. The director has now found his female lead as well.

Priyadarshan has listed down south star Pranitha Subhash’s name for the film. Pranitha is a talented Bangaluru-born actress who has done films in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. She started her acting career in and made her debut in Porki, the Kannada remake of the Telugu blockbuster Pokiri.

Talking about the prolific casting, Priyadarshan said, “The minute she walked in for the audition I knew she was the one. I’ve signed Pranitha for Hungama 2 with Meezan Jaffrey. I am very happy with my casting. The pair is fresh and excited about working in my film. They don’t have the jaded seen-it-all attitude of some established stars. Not yet.”

Well, interestingly, Hungama 2 will not be Pranitha’s Bollywood debut film. She will debut opposite Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Priyadarshan was all praise for Meezaan as well. He said: “The boy is terrific on-screen. He is a fabulous dancer like his father, emotes and fights well too. There is nothing he can’t do.” Meezan too is excited about the film. He said, “I am a big fan of Priyadarshan Sir and really looking forward to working with him.”

For the uninitiated, Hungama is an adaptation of Priyadarshan’s own 1984 Malayalam film ‘Poochakkoru Mookkuthi’. Hungama boasted a grand ensemble cast of Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal, among several others.

