Pics: Jacqueline Fernandez & Vaani Kapoor Are The New Workout Buddies In Bollywood

Gorgeous actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen on the big screen alongside Prabhas in a dance number in the latter’s action thriller Saaho, never misses out her workout regime. The actress who follows her fitness regime regularly, yesterday took on to her Instagram handle to share a boomerang video in her story along with the War actress Vaani Kapoor.

The actresses can be seen working out hard in the video and sharing a hearty laugh. Jacqueline along with the video wrote, “Oh my god I’ve never enjoyed working out with someone so much!!!”

Jacqueline and Vaani share the same trainer as the duo train under well-known celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala.

On the professional front, Jacqueline has been signed in John Abraham starrer Attack. Attack is an action drama that will be directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. The Jacqueline Fernandez starrer is slated to go on the floors in December.

Talking about Vaani Kapoor, the beautiful actress was last seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in War. The actress was well appreciated by her fans and cine-goers following her act in the action thriller.

Talking about Vaani’s next, the actress has a big film in her kitty in the form of filmmaker Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. Vaani in the action-adventure film will be seen opposite Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor in lead. Shamshera also has veteran actor Sanjay Dutt in a major role. The Vaani Kapoor starrer is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Film productions.

Shamshera will release on 31st July 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!