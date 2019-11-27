Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth’s Next With Siruthai Siva To Go On Floors Before Its Original Schedule?

Megastar Rajinikanth’s Darbar has still some time left before its release and the actor happens to be in news not just for his action thriller, but also for his next which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 168.

Talking about Thalaivar 168, there have been speculations about the film going on floors post Rajinikanth’s birthday in the third week of December. But now as per a report in Times Of India, the shoot of Thalaivar 168 will roll on from December 5th itself.

However, no official confirmation has been made yet by the makers. Thalaivar 168 will be helmed by Siruthai Siva and will be produced under Sun Pictures banner. The leading lady for the film opposite Rajinikanth is yet to be finalized.

Talking about Rajini’s Darbar, the makers will be releasing the very first song track from the film which has been titled Chumma Kizhi. The song is been sung by legendary singer S.P Balasubrahmanyam and the music for the song is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Darbar has gorgeous actress Nayanthara in the lead opposite Rajinikanth. The action-thriller is been helmed by A R Murigadoss and also has Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Nivetha Thomas along with others in pivotal roles.

The Rajinikanth starrer is slated to release on 9th January in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

