Hrithik Roshan is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on Twitter and often takes out time to reply to his fans. Now think you are one of them, and the Greek god replies to you? Well, that turned out to be true for a fan who asked him to tweet in order for her to receive free service for her AC. And the actor had an adorable reply for the same. We hope her year is made already.

Advertisement

It all began when a fan decided to list down all the brands Roshan promotes humorously and was good at that. A repair service company’s official Twitter handle took notice of this and wrote that one should also get their AC repaired if they are doing all of this, and the fan had a thirsty reply referring to Hrithik. Read on to know what happened next.

Advertisement

The tweet listing Hrithik Roshan’s brand by the fan read, “Garmi aa rahi hai, Beardo accessories se beard set karke Arrow ki shirt aur Paragon ki chappal pehno, Mountain Dew piyo, Zebronics ke headphones lagao, aur HRX workout karo. Make sure you install Plasto tank in your home so that you get nice water and learn coding on Whitehat Jr. Free time mein Free Fire aur TrueFan pe games khelo aur Treeview TV pe purani movies dekho, aur agar yeh sab karke tumhare kamar, ya neck mein dard hojaye toh Flamingo healthcare ki heating belt use karna mat bhuulna pls!”

Following which the service company chipped in and the fan replied, “@iHrithik hope you have serviced your AC too, coz you’re too hot.” She again tweeted, “Can you help me get a free AC service??” And this is where Hrithik Roshan himself made his appearance. The actor following his streak of smart replies, wrote, “At your service Ma’am!”

At your service Ma'am! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 9, 2021

The tweet has gone viral in no time and is all over the Internet. On the film front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his superhero flick Krrish 4. The actor is also on board for Fighter starring Deepika Padukone alongside him and directed by Siddharth Anand.

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan To Be Conferred With FIAF Award By Christopher Nolan & Martin Scorsese

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube