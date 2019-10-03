Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War LEAKED Online; Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Faces The Wrath Too!

Everything worked in favour of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War, starting from its pre-release buzz to its post-release response. The Siddharth Anand directorial is touted to be high on its action sequences as well as the background score along with the talented actors that are a part of it. But unfortunately, the movie has been leaked online and its prints in various formats are going viral all over.

In fact, not just War but Rama Charan-Chiranjeevi & Amitabh Bachchan’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has become a victim of cybercrime too. Both the movies released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti to rave reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. Ask who did it, there’s one and only notorious site who manages to commit the crime every now and then! Do we even need to mention the name?

Previously movies like Avengers: Endgame, Saaho amongst this year’s releases faced a similar situation where the movies where leaked on the same day of its release, literally within 24 hours and with the quality prints that a netizen wouldn’t miss out on.

This, of course, will lead to a high impact for both Hrithik-Tiger’s War as well as Sye Raa at the box office. While the latter opened up to a fair response, War broke some major records as it not only garnered the best ever advance booking for a Bollywood film but also raked in whopping numbers on its Day 1.

All we can hope for is piracy to disappear and these cybercrimes to not affect the movies’ business and the team’s hard work.

War, directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Vaani Kapoor in lead. Sye Raa, on the other hand, is a fusion of South and Bollywood with actors like Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan playing pivotal roles.

