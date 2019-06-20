Hrithik Roshan – Sunaina’s Cousin SLAMS Kangana Ranaut – Rangoli: “I Request Them Not To Act As Vultures”

There’s way too much happening in this recent controversy involving Hrithik Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and somehow, Kangana Ranaut & Rangoli Chandel are also a part of it. It all started when Rangoli accused the Krrish actor of torturing his sister and Sunaina herself calling Kangana and apologizing to her. Now after all of this, cousin Eshaan is coming out in the front asking the Ranaut sisters to stay away from their family issues.

Eshaan Roshan took to his Twitter last evening as he shared his feeling saying that the Manikarnika actress and her sister is taking advantage of the tough time that the Roshan family is going through! “It’s sad to see how people can stoop this low as to use a vulnerable period of the family for their own ends. Even if there is a family crisis, Didi (Sunaina) has the law and order machinery of this country for her.”

His next tweet read, “Why are these sisters obsessed with this family ? My bade papa (Rakesh Roshan) is undergoing a health crisis, Didi is vulnerable. It’s a very sensitive period for our family. I request these people to be sensitive and not act as vultures.”

Check out his tweets below:

It’s sad to see how people can stoop this low as to use a vulnerable period of the family for their own ends. Even if there is a family crisis, Didi has the law and order machinery of this country for her. — Eshaan Roshan (@RoshanEshaan) June 19, 2019

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sunaina Roshan was asked about the ongoing verbal bashing by Rangoli Chandel, her relations with family and love life. Speaking about Rangoli’s tweets, she said, “I read Rangoli’s tweets and I don’t care because that is the truth. I am fine with her tweeting because I want the truth to come out. I have always supported the truth and I will always support it. I am meeting Kangana and Rangoli today as they are bringing me justice”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!