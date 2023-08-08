It has been two decades of sci-fi film ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’, and the lead actor Hrithik Roshan says his character ‘Rohit’ helped him connect with his inner child, and reconnect with his innocence and vulnerabilities.

The movie revolved around Rohit (Hrithik Roshan), a developmentally disabled man who contacts an extraterrestrial being (Jaadoo) with his late father Sanjay’s (Rakesh Roshan) computer. The film follows his relationship with Nisha (Preity G Zinta), Rohit’s friend, who falls in love with him.

Reminiscing the memories from the shoot of the movie, Hrithik told IANS: ” ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ helped me relive my childhood. While playing Rohit’s character I connected with my inner-child, reconnected with my innocence and vulnerabilities, that’s what makes me nostalgic.”

The actor added that he definitely misses ‘Jaadoo’ a lot too.

If he still considers ‘Rohit’ as the ‘most challenging’ role of his career?

Hrithik, who is also referred as the ‘Greek God of Bollywood’ by his fans, said: “Rohit definitely was one of my most challenging roles in the beginning of my career. It was a character that unleashed a desire to be part of films that stimulated me as an actor.”

“Since then there have been multiple roles be it ‘Krrish’, ‘Agneepath’, ‘Guzaarish’, ‘Kaabil’, ‘Super 30’ or ‘Vikram Vedha‘, all these films have pushed me to tap my potential,” he said.

Talking about the relationship portrayed between Rohit and Nisha in the movie, Hrithik said: “I think Rohit and Nisha’s track has aged very well. Preity’s character Nisha was a deeply sensitive young woman who was the only girl close to Rohit’s age who understood him and treated him as an equal.”

“I think Nisha as a character was ahead of its time, and Preity portrayed it beautifully,” he shared.

The ‘Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai’ fame actor said his 23 years of journey has been very fulfilling, adding that, “There are no regrets, only learnings and with each learning I’ve only grown as an actor and human being.”

‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ was re-released in the theatres on August 4.

Directed and Produced by Rakesh Roshan, the flick starred Rekha, Johnny Lever, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra and child artists Hansika Motwani, Anuj Pandit Sharma in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik next has aerial action movie ‘Fighter’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

