Hrithik Roshan On Weight & Other Struggles During War: “My Work In This Film Was 24 Hours”

Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan happens to be all busy these days promoting his upcoming release War alongside Tiger Shroff & Vaani Kapoor. The versatile actor who was last seen on big screen couple of months back in filmmaker Vikas Bhal’s directorial Super 30 shared in an interview that it was for him to get back in shape for War.

The actor who will be seen in an action avatar in his upcoming release had to push himself to his extreme limits to shed all those extra pounds which he had gained for Super 30.

Post finishing the shoot of Super 30, the superstar had only two months to get back to his normal and fit avatar for War. As Hrithik in interview to Deccan Chronicle said, “The biggest war of life has clearly been completing the film ‘War’. After ‘Super 30’, the fat content of my body was too much. My body had become lazy and I was given only 2 months to get in shape and it wasn’t enough. I started this film on a bit of a backfoot because my body was not ready”.

“My work in this film was 24 hours. I was either visualizing, or I was doing clothes, or I was doing my dialogues, or I was icing my knee, or I had to go see my doctor, or I was working out in the gym or physio, so I was doing everything for the film throughout the day, ” added the actor.

Super 30 when released had set cash registers ringing at box office as the film was very well received and appreciated by the audience all across.

Talking about War, apart from Hrithik the action venture also stars Tiger Shroff in lead along with Vaani Kapoor in major role. So far the trailer, posters, promos and the song Ghungroo have been very well appreciated by cine-goers.

The Hrithik starrer is been helmed by Siddharth Anand and is slated to hit big screen on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

