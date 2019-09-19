Deepika Padukone is an epitome of beauty and we all wonder how she manages to look this radiant all the time. Be it any outing, from a glamour one to a casual one, the actress is always glowing and her skin is always perfect. Deepika has obliged her fans with pictures without any makeup on her face and she looks no less than a vision sans makeup.

Many believe that stars use expensive products on their face and cosmetics like serums, sheet masks are their favourite products but not for Deepika. She likes to keep it simple. Her skincare routine is very basic and it doesn’t need effort, just consistency. We got to know what’s the secret behind her radiant skin and you will be surprised to know how simple it is.

She swears by this one skincare routine that she does every night before going to bed. Deepika always makes it a point to remove it no matter what. Talking about it, the actress said, “I am most particular about removing all my makeup and keeping my skin clean before I go to bed.”

She further said, “No matter how tired I am or how hectic my day has been, I always make it a point to take it off. In addition to drinking lots of water and keeping myself hydrated, I avoid using too many products on my skin. I keep it simple.” Well, that’s easy and doable right!

On the work front, Deepika will be seen playing legendary cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. She will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak where she plays the role of an acid attack survivor. The film hits the theatres on January 10, 2020.

