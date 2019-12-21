Anand L Rai’s last outing, ZERO may have not been a huge success, but the acclaimed filmmaker is back with a bang as he has announced his next with new-gen actor Sara Ali Khan, Raanjhana actor, Dhanush and WAR star Hrithik Roshan.

While a certain source close to Rai’s production house has revealed that all the actors are on board and it’s just signing the dotted line that is remaining. Speaking to ZOOM the source has been quoted saying, “Sara Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan were approached for this movie after Dhanush. And while an official announcement is yet to happen, the makers are quite excited for it already.”

However, when the publication approached Hrithik Roshan for a confirmation on the same, the actor’s response left us all quick shocked. Hrithik has been quoted saying, “I have no idea about it. I have not been contacted about it.” What’s more, is that he also denied being a part of Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty’s much spoken about Satte Pe Satta remake. “I don’t think you should go by news like that. Until I say what my next film is, I don’t think you should…Like I said, let me first look at which films I should do next. I will let you know.”

Meanwhile, an excited Dhanush has been quoted saying, “Yes, I will be teaming up with Aanand L Rai in some time, but other than that, I am waiting for the right script to come my way. I am doing a Hindi film and there will be an announcement about the same pretty soon.”

While it may seem natural for Hrithik to take his time to choose his next project, but at Hrithik’s pace of denying being a part of projects, we wonder what’s gotten into the actor’s head? Just saying…

