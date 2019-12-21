Bollywood in India is a religion and films are taken way to personal, resulting controversy and Bollywood go hand in hand. 2019 happened to be the year that gave us ample controversies. From Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat called out for the wrong portrayal to Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh in misogyny debate, the year has been full of debates, sides, allegation and victory of either side. As the year is about to end, Koimoi brings for you the 5 biggest controversial films of the year in the compilation below.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

For an actress almost always surrounded by controversies, Kangana fell into one more when she decided to helm a film as the director. Director Raja Krishna Jagarlamudi, known as Krish, was angry when Kangana took the cp-director credits for Mnikarnika that released in January. After disowning the film, Krish even accused Kangana of cheating since he had shot 70 percent of the film according to him.

The debate was just getting fiery with each passing day, later we also saw actress Mishti Chakraborty accusing Kangana of chopping her parts. Adding to the already heated controversy was also Karni Sena (Yes the Padmaavat offenders), who demanded the film to be shown to them. But Kangana being Kangana gave zero attention to them and the film released.

Kabir Singh

The most spoken about the controversy of the year was and has to be Kabir Singh. The film is an official remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy that starred the Telugu and now Bollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. Both directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Hindi version did not seem to have a smooth ride.

Though the film went on to be the most successful film in Shahid’s career it received a lot of backlash for the portrayal of the leading characters. While Shahid as Kabir was a dominant and angry lover, Kiara Advani as Preeti was a silent coil girlfriend who succumbed to the orders Kabir gave her. The portrayal was claimed misogynistic and the debate whether the film is morally correct or not till date takes the center stage with the mere mention of the film.

Judgementall Hai Kya?

Just as we said Kangana Ranaut and controversies can’t stay away from each other. The actress was seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the critically acclaimed Judgementall Hai kya? The film fell into not just one but two controversies. The first being the title, the film was titled mental Hai Kya initially that did not go well with many organizations that help people with mental health. Even Deepika Padukone’s NGO Live Love Laugh raised their voice and the makers had to change the title.

Second one was when at the Wakhra Swag song launch when Kangana accused a journalist of running a smear campaign against her. The argument went on heating up and was viral in no time.

Panipat:

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat was Ashutosh Gowarikar’s ambitious project. While there was already negativity and criticism around the film before its release, a religious group objecting to dialogue was a bad add on. The film which is set in the Maratha era talks about the Peshwas and in dialogue we Kriti talking about Mastani. This clearly did not go well with some and a person claiming to be Mastani’s heir raised objection over it.

After the release there was one more objection where the people in Rajasthan called out Gowarikar for showing Maharaja Surjmal in bad light. There were demands for a ban in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner and many Rajput dominant states. We also saw Former CM Vasundara Raje also condemning the act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

Best for the last. Starring Vivek Oberoi, Omung Kumar made the most controversial film of the year on the current Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The film that spoke about his life was majorly accused of being a propaganda film to win the General Election and there were many reasons to believe it too. Films release around the election date, the team wrapping the shoot super fast and much more.

There were multiple requests to ban the film and not allow it to release before the 2019 elections. Resulting to which the film was released a day after the results were announced and the man had also won in the real-life for the second time.

What do you have to say about these controversies? Let us know in the comments section below.

