Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 8: Aims To Grow In Its 2nd Weekend

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 is riding on incredible appreciation from both audiences as well as critics. Inspired by shocking true crimes against women by juveniles, the film has shocked and gripped the nation with its brilliant storyline.

The edge-of-the-seat thriller sees Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women.

Mardaani 2 had held up well through the first week. It again had a good hold on second Friday as it collected 1.15 crores nett considering a big new release in Dabangg 3 and the ongoing CAA protests in various parts of the country. The total collections of this riveting thriller, which is now playing in 800 screens in the second week, is now at 29.20 crore nett.

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film. She had delivered a knock-out performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is Rani’s next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered 250 crores worldwide.

