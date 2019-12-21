Panipat Box Office: Here’s How The Film Has Earned In India & Overseas So Far

Panipat Box Office: The Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Sanjay Dutt starrer historic film Panipat remained steady at the Box Office in week 2 as the film collected 6.28 crores compared to 25.68 crores. However, the numbers are too low and the steady trend doesn’t make any difference to the disastrous fate of the film.

Panipat has earned 31.96 crores at the domestic box office so far which is a bad number considering the huge budget of the film. It will add 1-2 crores more in the lifetime.

Even in overseas, the film has failed to make a mark as it has fetched only $ 1.2 million approx equivalent to 8.45 crores.

Arjun Kapoor who got yet another flop this year with Panipat recently said that he does not want to remove or “disown” any of his movies from his career trajectory.

“Never and I think no actor should never ever think like that in my opinion. I can never think like that. Which ever point I chose to do which ever film, I have to take ownership. It’s very easy to say that success is mine and failure is not. I’m a team player. All my films are mine and ours. There’s no me in that. All my films are everybody’s who have worked on. The result is not the matter… I will never ever be that person,” Arjun told IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!