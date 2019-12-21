Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan Starrer Is 4th Highest Opener Of 2019

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan led Dabangg 3 was expected to create a large impression at the Box Office. However, the protests in several parts of the country against the CAB bill made the film lose a major chunk of its business.

The Prabhudheva directed 3rd installment of the Dabangg franchise managed 24.50 crores on Day 1 which is way less than what Salman Khan starrer commercial film’s standards are even if we consider it was a non-holiday release.

Dabangg 3 has emerged as 4th highest Hindi opener of this year as it is behind films like War, Bharat, Mission Mangal & Saaho. Have a look at the list of top openers of this year and their business.

War (All India): 53.35 crores

Bharat: 42.30 crores

Mission Mangal: 29.16 crores

Dabangg 3: 24.5 crores

Saaho (Hindi): 24.45 crores

Kalank: 21.60 crores

Kesari: 21.06 crores

Kabir Singh: 20.21 crores

Gully Boy: 19.40 crores

Housefull: 19.08 crores

Dabangg 3 needs to show big jumps today and on Sunday so that it can create an impression over the weekend. Also, the film will be expected to recover some of its lost business in weekdays after things normalise in the country.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 will be available on big screen in certain interior villages of Maharashtra that have no cinema halls, thanks to the mobile digital movie theatre technology.

Put simply, the technology pertains to inflatable theatres that can be carried and set up anywhere. The technology will take the film to remote places in the districts of Vaduth, Satara and Tasgaon and Sangli, where there are no digital theatres.

These mobile theatres put up by Picture Time Digiplex, a mobile theatre company, in collaboration with Cinemawale, which uses these theatres to take films to rural areas with no theatre screens.

Most of these portable cinema halls are 150-seaters and are equipped with air-conditioning facility and 5.1 Dolby sound system. Picture Time shall host three to four screenings of ‘Dabangg 3‘ in a day.

“For the first time, Picturetime is going to host films in interiors of Satara and Sangli in Maharashtra. The people there are going to watch the film on big screen in the digiplex, and that too a film belonging to a blockbuster franchise like ‘Dabangg’! This is a matter of pride for us. The aim behind our concept is to take newly-released films to the interiors where cinema isn’t accessible and where a multiplex-like experience is still a dream for many,” said Sushil Chaudhary, CEO, Picturetime.

Apart from Salman Khan, Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeep.

