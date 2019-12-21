Street Dancer 3D Song Muqabala Out! Prabhudheva, Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi is making all the right kind of noises. After the long wait, the makers of the film finally released the trailer a few days back and have sent a wave of excitement amongst the fans. But the show has just begun. The team has now released the first song titled Muqabala today.

Yes, it the very same song that we love Prabhudheva for but with a twist. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are making it a very groovy rendition with their sick moves. Muqabala is one of the most loved songs of Prabhudheva and seeing him dance on it again is like a dream come true. Dressed in white, it is Varun Dhawan v/s Prabhudheva and we would definitely like to see who wins.

The song is crooned by Yash Narvekar, Parampara Thakur and is composed by none other than the king of renditions – Tanishk Bagchi. Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi have penned down the slick lyrics of this song from the Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer.

The first song Muqabal is simply giving us a glimpse of what is yet to come. We see Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva show off some really cool moves. We can assure you that it is a performance that you might not have seen before. Both Varun and Shraddha are successfully tip toeing on Prabhdheva’s steps and we are sure you will love it.

Check out the song right here:

The makers of Street Dancer 3D are releasing the movie in multiple languages simultaneously including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on 24th January 2020.

The film also features Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, and other renowned dancers. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and is backed by Bhushan Kumar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!