Hrithik Roshan Lends Support To Daily Wage Artistes Under CINTAA, Contributes 25 Lakhs

While the film industry as a whole has come ahead in helping the nation fight the coronavirus pandemic, Hrithik Roshan is winning hearts with his constant contribution in helping out the maximum number of people as he can. The Bollywood heartthrob has now donated a sum of 25 lakhs to Cine And TV Artiste’ Association (CINTAA) to help 4000 daily wage artists who are registered under the association.

For the unversed, Hrithik has been doing his bit since the very beginning of this battle with COVID-19. The actor first donated to the PM Cares Fund, then he arranged nutritious meals for 1.2 lakh people including old age homes, daily wage labourers and low-income groups across India. Now the actor has come ahead for the workers under CINTAA.

Talking to Mid-day about his contribution, Amit Behl, senior joint secretary and chairperson of CINTAA, said, “A few days ago, KWAN, the talent management company that handles Hrithik, asked for our account details and promptly transferred Rs 25 lakh to our sister concern, Cine Artiste Welfare Trust [CAWT]. We will start distributing the money among the daily wagers, with those living hand-to-mouth being our top priority.”

He also opened up about Vidya Balan’s contribution and added, “She has done her bit through the (Producers’) Guild, and was happy to help us. She will also share a video (urging others) to help those in need.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s Lakshya co-star and one of CINTAA’s pillars Sushant Singh also thanked the star for his bit and wrote, “‘कंधों से मिलते हैं कंधे,कदमों से कदम मिलते हैं !!’ A big shoutout to my friend @iHrithik for his generous contribution to help our fraternity @CintaaOfficial.”

‘कंधों से मिलते हैं कंधे,

कदमों से कदम मिलते हैं !!’ A big shoutout to my friend @iHrithik for his generous contribution to help our fraternity @CintaaOfficial

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ahkB6JqKmk — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) April 15, 2020

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!