Housefull 4 Poster Ft. Pooja Hegde: Get Set To LOL With This Steaming Hot Princess!

Today, the makers of Housefull 4 have been sharing posters of the film featuring every actor. From Akshay Kumar to Bobby Deol, we got to see everyone’s look. Now, Akshay took to his Twitter page to share Pooja Hegde’s poster and revealed her look from the film.

As the story is set in the past and present and will have the reincarnation plot, the actors have donned avatars of Rajas and Ranis. Pooja Hegde looks drop-dead gorgeous as Rajkumari Mala in the poster.

Akshay Kumar captioned the poster, “Rajkumari Mala aur Pooja ki yeh anokhi kahani! Jaaniye kaise judi hai inki kismat in this epic reincarnation comedy🤪. #Housefull4 Trailer out on 27th September. 🎬🍿 #SajidNadiadwala @hegdepooja @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies”.

Take a look at the poster below:

Housefull 4 is helmed by Farhad Samji. The film has an ensemble cast which consists of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Rana Daggubati.

The posters which are out so far are hilarious and got us excited for the film. The trailer will be out on September 27, 2019.

Housefull 4 is slated to release on Diwali this year.

