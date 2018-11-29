Hindi film music industry bids adieu to singer Mohammad Aziz

Well-known personalities from Hindi film music and acting industry on Wednesday paid tribute to veteran singer Mohammad Aziz who died in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hosptial on Tuesday. He was 64.

The singer lent his voice to over 2,000 songs in Hindi, Bengali and Odia films.

Shravan Rathod, Navin Prabhakar, Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, Raza Murad, Udit Narayan, Sadhana Sargam, Suresh Wadkar, Sukhwinder Singh and Abhijeet Bhattacharya attended Aziz’s funeral in Mumbai.

Udit Narayan said, “We have lost a great artist and a good human being today. He was my dear friend and really good singer. He delivered super hit songs over the years in his musical career.

“It’s a huge loss for all of us and the film industry and may his soul rest in peace.”

While paying his last tribute to Mohammad Aziz, Sukhwinder Singh said, “Mohammad Aziz ji was a good human being. He was generous and humble. He treated his fellow artists with a lot of respect.”

Mohammad Aziz’s colleague Sadhana Sargam also remembered him on his last journey. “

Mohammad Aziz delivered some super hit songs with poupular music composer pair of 1980-1990s Nadem-Sharvan. “Mohammad Aziz was dear friend of mine. He contributed a lot to the film industry,” said Shravan Rathod.

Aziz has sung for several A-list actors such as Amitabh Bachchcan, Govinda, Rishi Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty.

He has also sang several popular duets with Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, Sadhana Sargam, Anuradha Paudwal and Kavita Krishnamurthy.