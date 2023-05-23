Heropanti Completes 9 Years! Tiger Shroff Pens A Note With Gratitude, "Blessed To Have Been Accepted By All Of You..."

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, who made his debut with the 2014 romantic action film ‘Heropanti’, is celebrating the 9th anniversary of the film. The actor walked down the memory lane to thank the audience and the team for accepting him and showering immense love.

As the film clocked nine years of its release on Tuesday, Tiger took to his social media and shared the poster of the film in which he can be seen lying on the bike with his hat on and unbeatable swag of ‘Bablu’, his character name in the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff wrote in the caption, “Blessed to have been accepted by all of you 9 years ago. I hope i can continue to entertain you all through his genre for as long as possible. Forever grateful to my mentor #sajidnadiadwala and my amazing director and my most beautiful costar @wardakhannadiadwala @sabbir24x7 @kritisanon (sic).”

Meanwhile on the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. He also has films like ‘Ganapath’ in the pipeline.

What are your thoughts on Tiger penning gratitude towards his fans? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Celina Jaitly Got Irked By Sunny Leone & Her Husband’s Behaviour & Kicked Them Out Of Her House As Tenants: “I Was Horrified To See The Appalling State..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News