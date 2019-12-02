Here’s Why Wrestler Babita Phogat Took An Extra Phera During The Wedding Ceremony With Vivek Suhag!

Commonwealth Games’ gold medallists Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat are well known for their wrestling skills across the country. Although they were quite popular amongst the people as wrestlers, both Geeta and Babita became a household name post the mega success of Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which was inspired by their life struggle.

Yesterday, Babita Phogat married Indian wrestler Vivek Suhag. Wrestler Babita Kumari earlier shared the pictures from the pre-marriage ceremony through her Instagram account. Even Babita’s sister Geeta Phogat treated the fans with the wedding pictures.







Apart from such an auspicious occasion, what came as a more delight that the star wrestler Babita Phogat took an extra phera apart from usual seven wedding pheras around the holy fire. It is being said that she did it to proclaim the message of women empowerment.

Now, that’s quite a unique way of creating awareness; nevertheless kudos to such beliefs and her bold action.

Also, wishing a happy married life to the star wrestler!

Meanwhile, Babita Phogat contested the assembly elections of Haryana as a candidate for BJP but suffered a huge loss. Along with her, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt too lost out in the elections.

Babita, whose father Mahavir Singh Phogat is also a member of the BJP, was defeated by Independent candidate Somvir Sangwan in Dadri in the Charkhi Dadri assembly segment by a margin of 14272 votes.

