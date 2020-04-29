Here’s Why Fans DESERVE To Watch Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium In Theatres Post Lockdown

The demise of legend Irrfan Khan has left the entire Industry baffled. While reports around his ill-health kept surfacing the internet, little was it known that something so unexpected would happen. Angrezi Medium starring the late actor along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan was set for a re-run post lockdown, but is it even going to be the same anymore?

For the unversed, the Homi Adajania directorial witnesses the bond between a father and a daughter, and the extend that a parent could go to for the happiness of their children. From scenes where Irrfan Khan as Champak Bansal begged to his daughter’s professor for not ruining her future over a tiff, to scenes where peeped in through a binocular to witness what his daughter was doing behind his back, the actor paid a tribute to every single loving father. “Bharat ko angrezon se azaadi lene mein 200 saal lage the … tu 18 tak toh ruk hi sakti hai,” remember this classic one that left us in splits?

The scenes in the car during the climax (no not spoiling any further), to the ones where he’s sitting and drinking with his brother late night, his spectacular yet relatable work touched our hearts deep within.

Angrezi Medium remained a project that indeed deserved to be a blockbuster, but the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic ruined it all. While there had been requests over releasing the film digitally all over again, it’s one hell of an experience worth witnessing on the big screens. But now, after what just happened today, we wish the film releases in theatres all over again, but we’re not sure if we would have the courage to be a part of it with as much zeal.

“Shauk do tarah ke hove hai … ek toh woh joh samay ke saath khatam ho jave hai … aur duja woh joh samay ke saath maqsad ban jave hai,” and while we were going to get over the film’s craze, looks like it’s an event that the entire cinema world is now looking forward to.

Films are never going to be the same without him. We’re going to miss that innocence and that zeal in performances. Hope Irrfan Khan is at a better place, and his soul rests in peace.

