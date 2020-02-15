Here’s Why Angry Akshay Kumar Is Looking For A Revenge To Teach Wifey Twinkle Khanna A Lesson!

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have one of the most fun relationships in B-Town. The lovebirds are often seen expressing their love for each other in a quirky manner and their fans absolutely love the fact that they are so young at heart. Twinkle’s sassy attitude and Akshay’s slick comic timing, make these two perfect for each other.

But just like any other marriage, there are certain tips and tricks that the couple uses to keep their marriage happy. Sharing her bit on it, Twinkle Khanna revealed in her column that she once changed the password to Akshay’s Ipad to get his attention and it was one of the best things she has ever done.

In her column, the star wife revealed, “I got home and secretly changed my husband’s iPad password. It is difficult to quantify the joy I felt that night, watching him enter his password repeatedly, till his device was disabled.” She changed the password because Akshay was busy watching a cricket match on the Ipad instead of helping daughter, Nitara, practise karate.

A Valentine’s gift for all women and it may or may not involve cough syrups:) Here is my guide on how to survive marriage without going to jail https://t.co/a4POlwUrzq @akshaykumar you do remember a disabled device? 😂 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/Awf0C8vnCN — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 14, 2020

After learning that it was his wife who meddled with his Ipad, Akshay Kumar is now looking for revenge to teach Twinkle a lesson. He reposted Twinkle’s tweet and wrote, “And all this while I was blaming my PA for fidgeting with my iPad 😡 Now contemplating which method to use to get back. Your suggestions?”

And all this while I was blaming my PA for fidgeting with my iPad 😡 Now contemplating which method to use to get back. Your suggestions?https://t.co/4TqrO6WknX https://t.co/cRloISyjCJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2020

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif next. He also has Laxmmi Bomb opposite Kiara Advani and Bachchan Pandey. Akshay Kumar is also a part of Bell Bottom.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!