Katrina Kaif’s Character Details In Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi REVEALED!

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is all set to blaze the ticket-windows on fire in March 2020. This Rohit Shetty directorial also stars Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. While, till now there were just talks about Akshay and his character in the film, there’s now some concrete news about Katrina’s role in the film too.

The news of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh’s in the film surely hyped up the buzz for the film. Now, it’s been said that Katrina Kaif will be seen playing the role of a doctor in Sooryavanshi. Director Rohit Shetty revealed this on Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha.

He said, “Katrina asks a lot of questions…Is this okay, is this right?’’ I tell her that she’s beautiful, but after a point, I just switch off.”

He also revealed an interesting fact about the economics built around his films, “People say that I make commercial films and that I’m a money-spinner but ever since I turned producer, I’ve realised that I’d have incurred huge losses if my films hadn’t crossed the Rs 150 crore mark,”

Recently, the makers of Sooryavanshi released a video in which we see Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn shooting down some bad guys. The video is a collage of various scenes from the movie, and it delivers the strong message that the police will take severe action against culprits of rape.

Disturbing news of brutal rapes and murder of women in several parts of the country including Hyderabad and Unnao have been making headlines. Social media has also been abuzz with anger and protests.

Simmba featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan was a huge hit. The next instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama universe will be the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, which is slated to hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.

