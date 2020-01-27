Here’s What Salman Khan Urges His Fans Through His Republic Day Wish

Salman Khan on Sunday wished countrymen a “Happy Republic Day” in a quite different manner. He posted a video of him biking on the roads of Mumbai, urging everyone to stay fit and healthy.

Wishing his fans the Dabangg 3 actor took to his Instagram handle to share, “Keep being fit India… wish you all a very Happy Republic Day.”

Reacting to Salman’s R-Day wish, a user commented: “Wow… inspiring.”

Another Instagram user wrote: “Love you Salman bhai. Happy Republic Day to you too.”

On the film front, Salman will be seen in “Radhe” this year. The film will also feature Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Salman Khan has also announced his next venture titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, that will be directed by Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji.

The megastar is currently basking in the success of his last release Dabangg 3. The film that also featured Sonakshi Sinha marked the debut of yet another star kid, Saiee Manjrekar.

