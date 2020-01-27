BREAKING: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha To NOT Clash With Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey; Here’s How The Superstars Avoided The Clash

A big clash of 2020 between Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar is averted. Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay’s Bachchan Pandey were set to release on the same day during the Christmas weekend. However, the superstars have settled the dates within themselves and avoided the clash.

Today, Aamir Khan took to his Twitter page to share this big news on the micro-blogging platform. In his tweet, the Thugs Of Hindostan star revealed that after having a conversation with Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, they have moved the release date of Bachchan Pandey.

Aamir Khan tweeted, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. a”.

Read the tweet below:

Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it.

Love.

a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 27, 2020

Well, yet again Akshay Kumar took a step back and changed the release date of his film. His film Sooryavanshi too was set to release on Eid this year alongside Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, Sooryavanshi is now going to hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

Coming to Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is an adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The Hindi adaptation is being helmed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On the other hand, Bachchan Pandey is being helmed by Farhad Samji and also stars Kriti Sanon alongside Akshay Kumar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!