Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 3: Does Well On Sunday!

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: It was a good Sunday for Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer as it jumped further to bring in 17.76 crores. The collections have been steady and that’s what should help the Remo D’Souza directed film to now stay good right through the week. The film has been doing well though there wasn’t much of an advantage it could gain due to Republic Day holiday falling on Sunday. Otherwise it would have been a huge benefit for it.

So far, the collections of the Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi starrer stand at 41.23 crores. The fact that after opening at 10.26 crores the collections have gone past the 40 crores mark after three days is a testimony to the fact that audiences have liked what they have seen. It is just that they have two other choices available as well in the form of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Panga, and due to that reason at least 10 crores less have come than what it could have otherwise gained over the weekend.

It is now a given that the film is a success though it has to be seen whether it would be moderate, good or very good. Coming few days would be crucial for Street Dancer 3D as Jawaani Jaaneman arrives this Friday and at the least it would take away some count of screens.

Note: All collections as per production and distributions sources

