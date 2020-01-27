Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Early Trends Day 17: Nothing But A Riot!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan starrer has been surpassing expectations since its first day, and clearly there’s no stopping whatsoever. Last Friday saw some critically approved films like Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga, but despite the entire storm, the period drama has refused to slow down.

The film till Saturday has added number of 212.35 crores. Now, as per the early trends flowing in, Tanhaji has further added 12-13 crores on Sunday, which brings its weekend total to another big celebration altogether. It’s been two weeks, but clearly, the buzz is alive and on-going.

While the overall now comes to around 224.35-225.35 crores, Tanhaji is clearly a riot at the box office, and it will be interesting to see where the lifetime number land. For now, clearly there’s no slowing down and the 250 crore mark looks like a cakewalk.

Actor Saif Ali Khan is over the moon, what with his latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior entering the 200 crore club at the box-office. He says that the role will go down as one of his best ever.

“So pleased to be a part of such an inspiring and entertaining film! Thank you Ajay for this great part that will go down as one of my very best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memory of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj!” Saif said.

Ajay also announced on Instagram that the film has become a blockbuster. “Marching towards glory with all your love! Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a blockbuster hit of 2020! #TanhajiUnitesIndia,” he wrote.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior chronicles the heroic story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s subedaar Tanaji Malusare who sacrificed his life fighting valiantly against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s army to save the Sinhagad fort.

In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn in the titular role with Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist Udaybhan Sinh Rathore, and Sharad Kelkar cast as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

