Master Third Look: Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi’s Intense Face Off Is Intriguing!

Master Third Look: Post garnering overwhelming responses for the first two posters from Master, the makers of the much-anticipated action-thriller yesterday on occasion of Republic Day unveiled the Third look poster from the magnum opus. Cine goers and fans were in for a treat, as the makers unveiled the poster which has both, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in intense and fierce avatar.

The makers unveiled the third look along with a tweet that read: “Thalapathy + Makkal Selvan = The most awaited #MasterThirdLook”

Talking about the poster, one must add that both, the lead protagonist and lead antagonist i.e Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi look super intense and all set to collide. The actors can be seen in rage and fiery avatar with the marks of wounds and blood on their faces.

Talking about Master, if reports are to be believed, the film revolves around the backdrop of education corruption with Thalapthy Vijay playing a professor and Vijay Sethupathi as the bad guy.

Master happens to be one of the most awaited releases in Kollywood. The action thriller also has Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Arjun Das along with others in key roles.

Master is been helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and it is been produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators.

The action thriller is slated to hit big screens on April 9, 2020.

