Panga Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Kangana Ranaut’s Film Witnesses A Jump!

Panga Box Office: Despite a positive word of mouth, the Kangana Ranaut starrer is depending upon the niche audience for footfalls at the ticket windows. The movie remained low on its first day but has been witnessing an upward trend ever since. Same is the case with its Day 3 collections, which may be termed as a sigh of relief for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and team.

Till its Day 2, Panga had added a total of 8.31 crores at the box office. The film has been witnessing a tough competition from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D, and the film is being sandwiched between both the biggies. Despite the storm, the film is still finding its audience and that has helped it grow further.

As per the early trends flowing in, Panga has added 5-6 crores more, which now brings its overall collections to 13.31-14.31 crores. It is from today that the film will witness its true test, and only time will tell whether it manages to stay stable, if not rise.

Actress Richa Chadda, who adheres to a different political ideology from her Panga co-star Kangana Ranaut, says they avoided discussing politics while shooting the film.

“We never discuss politics on a film set and it really does not matter as an individual which political ideology we subscribe to. I am not here to change anyone’s beliefs and what their politics are. Everyone has their own beliefs and I am vocal about things that I strongly believe in,” Richa told IANS.

She continued: “When it comes to Panga, we were making a film. We did that peacefully, professionally and in sync with the vision of the director. And there is no doubt about the fact that Kangana is a brilliant actress.”

