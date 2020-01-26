Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Disha Patani Still Remains Intimidated By Salman Khan’s Aura!

Disha Patani is in the best phase of her career and the actress has a kitty full of films. While she is busy promoting her next Malang, she spilled beans on her film with Salman Khan, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and why she chose to do the film. Read on!

Working with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is a dream of almost every actress that ventures in the Hindi film industry. Disha who made her debut with M.S Dhoni has not only worked with him once but twice. The actress will be sharing the screen with him in Radhe and was last seen in Bharat.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, while talking about why she did the film, Disha said, “Salman sir just asked me if I would like to do the film. I said yes. There is a reason why I chose to do the film, besides the fact that it had Salman sir and it was directed by Prabhu Dheva sir. It has to do with the story and my character.”

Disha further spoke about how she enjoys working with Salman but is also intimidated by his aura and his charismatic presence. “He is a star. He has this aura around him. But he is very sweet. I respect him a lot. I am still intimidated by working with him. During Bharat, I was not intimidated on-screen but off-screen I was. In my mind I was. But you have to keep everything aside when the director says action, after the cut I was intimidated again,” she added.

Radhe starring Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff alongside Salman and Disha is slated to release on Eid 2020 and is being directed by Prabhudheva.

