Not Hrithik Roshan Or Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Calls THIS Person A ‘Cheeseball’

Deepika Padukone has been much more active on social media, and has been expressing her opinions like never before. Be it comparing Hrithik Roshan to a Death by Chocolate cake or her fun banter with Kartik Aaryan, there’s no holding back. But what’s caught our attention now is her comment which reads ‘cheeseball’ and for a start, it’s not even for Ranveer Singh.

It actually all started with Vicky Kaushal’s recent post which saw him donning a blue sweater along with multi coloured blue pants. Vicky looked intense yet super appealing even in his simplistic look. He captioned the image as, “अगर मैं रंग होता तो शायद नीला होता।“ (If I’d have been a colour, I guess it would’ve been blue”

The picture went viral in no time, but what caught attention was Deepika Padukone’s comment which read, “cheeseball” with a literal cheese emoji. The comment has over 4K likes now. Although the Uri actor hasn’t replied to it yet, we wonder what he has to say!

Check it Vicky Kaushal’s post below:

Meanwhile, Vicky has been grabbing headlines for his rumoured relation with Bharat actress Katrina Kaif. The duo has been often spotted for lunch/ dinner dates together, and were recently even spotted at The Forgotten Army screening rooting for the actor’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, who’s a part of the Kabir Khan project.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Karan Johar directorial Takht. He also has Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship and Sam Manekshaw biopic in the pipeline.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, saw an unfortunate verdict of her latest release, Chhapaak. The diva will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, which witnesses her in the role of Ranveer Singh’s wife.

