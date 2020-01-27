Panga Box Office: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari directed Panga showed some growth over the weekend as from Friday collections of 2.70 crores, it moved up to 6.60 crores on Sunday.

So far, the film has collected 14.91 crores. Of course, the collections can not afford to take a dip and weekdays would need to be on the same levels. As long as at least 10 crores more come during the rest of the weekdays, there is a possibility of the film keeping the steam on during the second week as well.

Kangana Ranaut’s last release Judgementall Hai Kya had managed a lifetime total in excess of 38 crores and this is what Panga would be aiming for as well in its final run.

Note: All collections as per production and distributions sources

