Here is an unknown fact about Kriti Sanon we bet you didn't know!

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is known for her power-packed performance in her films like Bareily Ki Barfi, had a passion for writing poetries.

Kriti Sanon often used to pen down poems during her free time in college days. The actress is fond of her hobby so much that we can see a glimpse of her poetic side in her recent Instagram posts.

The talented actress will be seen very soon on the popular talk show Koffee with Karan. Kriti Sanon has carved a place as one of the most loved celebrities of Bollywood within a very short period of time.

Kriti Sanon has been hopping from the sets of one film to another this year. The actress recently finished the shoot for the first schedule of her upcoming period drama Panipat and now she has relief from the schedule of the films and is shooting for multiple brands before she starts the shoot for the next schedule.

Over the years, Kriti is known to portray characters that have resonated with her audience. The actress’ last outing Bareilly Ki Barfi garnered a lot of critical acclaim and love from her viewers.

Only 4 films old, actress Kriti Sanon has an exciting film line up to look forward to with projects like Housefull 4, Luka Chuppi, Panipat and Arjun Patiala. The young actress is leaving no stone unturned to treat her fans with her versatile performances in varied genres of films.

